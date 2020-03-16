PREVIOUS|
News

McDonald’s Canada decides to only offer carry-out, Drive-Thru and McDelivery

Mar 16, 2020

7:21 PM EDT

0 comments

mcdonalds canada

Similar to Starbucks Canada and Tim Hortons, McDonald’s Canada announced it temporarily closing all in-restaurant seating effective March 17, 2020.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, McDonald’s stated this move was to combat COVID-19 and believes ‘this temporary change is the right decision for our guests, our people and our communities.’

McDonald’s notes it will shift to offer only carry-out, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only.

Canadians will be able to order through its mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android, or through on-demand delivery services such as SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats.

Related Articles

News

Mar 16, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Acorn TV extends free trial period following coronavirus outbreak

News

Mar 16, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

Google Duo creator says today will be biggest day for video conferencing ‘by a long shot...

News

Mar 16, 2020

6:24 PM EDT

Regulator filing indicates new iPad release could be soon

News

Mar 16, 2020

5:48 PM EDT

Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile closing corporate kiosks due to COVID-19

Comments