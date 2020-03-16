McDonald’s Canada decides to only offer carry-out, Drive-Thru and McDelivery

Similar to Starbucks Canada and Tim Hortons, McDonald’s Canada announced it temporarily closing all in-restaurant seating effective March 17, 2020.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, McDonald’s stated this move was to combat COVID-19 and believes ‘this temporary change is the right decision for our guests, our people and our communities.’
McDonald’s notes it will shift to offer only carry-out, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only.
Canadians will be able to order through its mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android, or through on-demand delivery services such as SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats.
