News

Google Duo creator says today will be biggest day for video conferencing ‘by a long shot’

Remote work and social distancing will boost the use of video conference tools

Mar 16, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

Google Duo

The creator of Google’s popular Duo video chat app and current engineering lead on Stadia Justin Uberti says March 16th will be the biggest day for video conferencing “by a long shot.”

Uberti tweeted the comment as thousands of people shift to working from home because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, as people engage in social distancing to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, many will turn to video chat to keep in touch with loved ones.

When asked about what Uberti was basing the statement on, the engineer cited “internal WebRTC metrics.” WebRTC is the open-source technology that powers real-time communication apps on the web. It powers Google Duo and is also supported as a standard by Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla and more.

In other words, measuring by WebRTC, Uberti says today will be the biggest for video conferencing “by a long shot.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Uberti releases the official numbers after today to show how much of a boost video conferencing services based on WebRTC gained from the increase in remote work.

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google

