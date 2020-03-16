PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s what coming to BritBox in April 2020

Mar 16, 2020

9:02 PM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to British programming-focused streaming service in April.

The streaming platform, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In April, the service will add the following programming:

April 1st

  • Beach Bodies (BritBox Event)
  • Shetland
  • The Coroner
  • The Bay
  • The Mallorca Files: season 1 (BritBox Original, North American Premiere)
  • Father Brown: seasons 1-6 (Britbox Exclusive)

April 10th

  • Antiques Roadshow: season 39

April 12th

  • Easter From King’s 2020 (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)

April 14th

  • Scarborough (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)

April 21st

  • Northern Cops: season 1 (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)

April 24th

  • Waiting for God: seasons 1-3

April 28th

  • Question Time (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)

(Date TBA) Pointless: season 23

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2020

7:09 PM EST

Here’s what coming to BritBox in March 2020

Resources

Jan 22, 2020

9:12 PM EST

Here’s what coming to BritBox in February 2020

Resources

Nov 26, 2019

8:08 AM EST

Here’s what coming to BritBox in December 2019

Comments