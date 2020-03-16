Here’s what coming to BritBox in April 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to British programming-focused streaming service in April.
The streaming platform, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In April, the service will add the following programming:
April 1st
- Beach Bodies (BritBox Event)
- Shetland
- The Coroner
- The Bay
- The Mallorca Files: season 1 (BritBox Original, North American Premiere)
- Father Brown: seasons 1-6 (Britbox Exclusive)
April 10th
- Antiques Roadshow: season 39
April 12th
- Easter From King’s 2020 (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)
April 14th
- Scarborough (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)
April 21st
- Northern Cops: season 1 (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)
April 24th
- Waiting for God: seasons 1-3
April 28th
- Question Time (BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere)
(Date TBA) Pointless: season 23
Comments