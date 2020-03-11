Scotiabank’s latest update brings face unlock to the Pixel 4

The Scotiabank app’s latest update brings a few new features to the platform.
First off, if you own a Pixel 4, you’re now able to unlock your device with your face. This is a useful update, as before the app only allowed for users to unlock with their fingerprints, and the Pixel 4 lacks fingerprint scanners.
The update also lets users add contacts for Western Union money transfers and send money to a bank account with Scotia International money transfers.
Since sending money to someone in another country isn’t always as easy as e-transfers, both features are both handy if you have family or friends outside of Canada.
Download the app from the Play Store here.
