Doom Eternal doesn’t actually stream in true 4K on Google Stadia

One of the marquee titles for Google’s Stadia game streaming platform when it was revealed at GDC in March 2019 was Doom Eternal.
At the time, Marty Stratton, head of Doom Eternal developer id Software, took to the stage to reveal that the fast-paced shooter would stream in “true 4K.”
Now, however, it’s been confirmed that this isn’t actually the case.
A blog post on publisher Bethesda’s website states that Doom Eternal runs at 1080p/60fps on HD displays and up-samples to 2160p from 1800p at 60fps on 4K displays.
This isn’t the first time that Stadia has been criticized for misleading people over 4K streaming. In October, Stadia boss Phil Harrison tweeted that all games at launch will support 4K. However, following Stadia’s November release, it was discovered that key Stadia games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Destiny 2, don’t actually support 4K. Further, other titles have gone the Doom Eternal route and output at a lower resolution than their native 4K counterparts on PC.
Doom Eternal will launch on Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 20th.
Source: Bethesda
