News

Nokia delays Android 10 updates for several devices due to coronavirus

Many of the company's phones will now get Android 10 in Q2 2020

Mar 11, 2020

4:07 PM EDT

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has impacted a variety of things in the tech sphere, from major upcoming conferences to hardware assembly and more. However, it’s also beginning to affect the software side of tech.

Nokia announced that several of the Android 10 updates slated for its devices will be delayed because of the outbreak. The company shared an initial timeline of Android 10 updates back in August, but now many of those updates have been pushed back. Specifically, most updates slated for Q1 2020 have now been pushed back to Q2, but Nokia hasn’t shared any specific dates.

Instead, the company shared an infographic showing that the majority of its updates will happen in early- and mid-Q2. This includes devices like the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1

Further, the chief product officer (CPO) for Nokia at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, took to Twitter to say that the company still aims to be the “fastest brand” when it comes to Android 10 updates.

While certainly frustrating to see the delays, it’s understandable why they’re happening. Like many companies, Nokia is likely impacted by the spread of coronavirus. That could include employees switching to working from home, a reduction in meetings and other things hampering productivity. I’d expect more manufacturers to follow suit and delay upcoming software releases.

Source: Nokia Via: 9to5Google

