Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing design indicates potential pricing

Notable leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of a billboard design for the Pixel 4a that allegedly confirms the price of the smartphone.
The image is clearly photoshopped to showcase what the design would like in a real-life setting and displays the phone with a $399 USD (about $548 CAD) price-tag.
This price is similar to that of the Pixel 3a, which started at $549 in Canada when it launched last year. With Blass’ track record, there’s a great possibility that the pricing is correct, but nothing has been confirmed.
The image also suggests that there will be a white and black version and that there will be at least two variants of the phone since Blass’ images indicate that it’s “starting at $399.”
There isn’t much left for Google to surprise consumers with, since many hardware features have been shown off in an alleged hands-on video. The Pixel 4a reportedly runs Android 10 and sports a 5.81-inch LCD display with an upper left hole-punch camera and a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution at 443ppi. The handset in the video also features a 60Hz refresh rate.
Further, the Pixel 4a is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,080mAh battery.
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks), Android Police
