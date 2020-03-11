Latest Xbox sale discounts games from Warner Bros., 2K and more

Microsoft has kicked off its latest Xbox digital game sale, which offers savings on a variety of games from publishers like Warner Bros. and 2K.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — $40.11 (regularly $53.49) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $49.99 (regularly $99.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Digital Standard Edition — $51.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Hitman 2 — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Injustice 2 — Legendary Edition — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition — $42.89 (regularly $129.99)
- NBA 2K20 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $44.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $51.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
The full list of deals can be found here. Deals are valid until March 17th, 2020.
Image credit: Activision
Comments