Latest Xbox sale discounts games from Warner Bros., 2K and more

Deals run until March 17th

Mar 11, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Microsoft has kicked off its latest Xbox digital game sale, which offers savings on a variety of games from publishers like Warner Bros. and 2K.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. Deals are valid until March 17th, 2020.

Image credit: Activision

