Google unveils ‘Stadia’ online gaming service

Google’s “future of gaming” is here and it’s a streaming service that allows players from around the world to play graphically intense triple AAA games on the company’s Chrome browser.
On Tuesday, Google announced Stadia at the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai stressed that with Stadia Google is “building a game platform for everyone.”
Sundar said one of Google’s goals was to create a platform that would make the consumption of a game as easy as clicking on a web link. Google’s Phil’s Harrison noted that a major part of the platform is opening up the company’s Cloud computing infrastructure to game developers.
One of the highlights of Stadia is that individuals can watch a trailer and jump straight into a game with a simple press of a button. Harrison said one of the goals of Stadia was to reduce the friction between being excited about a game and playing a game.
The platform will work on any device that includes the company’s Chrome browser. “This new generation of gaming is not tied to a box,” said Harrison.
Players can play games on their PC, TV and Android devices.
Alongside Stadia, Google introduced the Stadia Controller. If you’ve ever seen a Xbox Controller, the Stadia Controller will look familiar. In addition analog sticks, a d-pad, triggers and face buttons, the Stadia Controller features a Google Assistant button and a share button that allows users to share footage directly to YouTube. Players on PC will be able to use their existing keyboard and mouse setup or existing USB controller to play games.
“The Data Center is Your Platform”
With its Cloud-based infrastructure, Google is promising gameplay at 4K at 60 frames per second with surround sound and HDR. In the future, the company says it will be able to stream games at 8K and 120 frames per second. According to Google, one Stadia instance provides 10.7 teraflops of power.
The platform itself is built on Linux and supports the Vulkan graphics pipeline. Google said one of its goals with Stadia was to create the most open game development platform in history.
The company plans to support additional browsers in the future.
One of the games Google showed off is Id Software’s upcoming Doom Eternal. Using a single Stadia GPU, the game will run at 4K and 60 frames per second.
More to come…
Comments