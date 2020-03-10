Coronavirus is continuing to grow rampant around the world, and due to COVID-19, some schools have closed down in hopes to prevent kids from getting the virus. To help teachers and students stay connected to the classroom, Minecraft: Education Edition is now available until June 2020 for all educators and students who have a valid Office 365 Education account.
Additionally, Microsoft’s Minecraft team has put together a remote learning toolkit that features more than 50 lessons in the STEM curriculum and also project-based learning activities that teacher can use with their students, both at school or remotely.
Furthermore, the Minecraft: Education Edition features functionalities like ‘classroom multiplayer,’ which allows students to work together on projects in their Minecraft worlds, such as building, planning, learning and even talking with one another. And when students are done with their project, they can submit it with their Camera and Book & Quill to take screenshots, as well as write about their work and export in-game portfolios as PDFs.
To set it up, follow the steps below:
- First, check here to see if your school account is eligible.
- If you have a valid O365 EDU account, fill out this form to request access to Minecraft: Education Edition through June 2020.
- Download Minecraft: Education Edition for Windows, Mac or iPad.
According to Microsoft, those without a valid O365 EDU account can still download and try out a free demo lesson, here.
Source: Minecraft Education Blog
Comments