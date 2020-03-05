TCL announces tri-folding and rollable phone concepts

TCL is announcing its two new foldable and rollable display concept devices.
Using the company’s own display tech, the company’s rollable concept is 9mm thick with a rollable AMOLED glass that uses internal motors to extend a 6.75-inch screen to a 7.8-inch display.
TCL will use a larger axis and the flexible display to avoid any wrinkles or creases that are commonly associated with foldable smartphones.
This device was previously leaked, but the company is now finally announcing the concept.
Next up is a tri-fold table concept. Using both TCL’s DragonHinge and ButterflyHinge, the 10-inch tablet can fold into a 6.65-inch screen with a 20.8:9 aspect ratio and a 3K display resolution. The China-based company says the dual hinges will help the device fold smoothly both inward and outward with minimal gap.
As common with concepts, these devices may never see the light of day. However, TCL has been working on foldable and flexible display handsets for a while now, so one is likely on the way, hopefully, we’ll see a finalized version of the rollable screen smartphone this year.
