Amazon’s first Canadian original series is a revival of ‘The Kids in the Hall’

Amazon has greenlit its first-ever Canadian original series: a revival of sketch-comedy series The Kids in the Hall.
The eight-episode Prime Video Original series will see the original five members of the comedy troupe — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — return alongside executive producer Lorne Michaels, who produced the original series.
The original The Kids in the Hall series aired from 1988 to 1995 on CBC, with all episodes now streaming on CBC Gem.
While Amazon has filmed several series in Canada, including The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto and parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in Montreal, the new The Kids in the Hall series marks the company’s first full Canadian production.
Amazon hasn’t yet confirmed a premiere date for The Kids in the Hall.
Image credit: CBC
