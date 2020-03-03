Microsoft announces support for ‘Algorithm Literacy Project’ for young Canadians

Microsoft announced that it is supporting a digital campaign to teach young people in Canada about algorithms.
The Algorithm Literacy Project aims to educate the public on what algorithms are, how they work, and how they influence the way we experience the world online and offline. It hopes to equip children to think critically about the impact of their behaviour.
As part of the campaign, users can download two guides. The first guide offers activity ideas for educators and parents to help children understand algorithm literacy. The second guide is related to a video on algorithms that can be found on the campaign’s website.
“Artificial intelligence has the potential to solve several of society’s most difficult challenges, but these opportunities will only be possible if we equip our future leaders with the digital skills to unlock them responsibly,” said Kevin Peesker, the president of Microsoft Canada in a press release.
The campaign is being launched by Kids Code Jeunesse and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, with support from Microsoft Canada, RBC Foundation and the Canada Council for the Arts.
Source: Microsoft
