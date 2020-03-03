PREVIOUS
News

Apple reveals ‘Shot on iPhone’ Night mode photo contest winners

The six winners are from Russia, China, India and Spain

Mar 3, 2020

8:08 PM EST

Apple Shot on iPhone

Apple has announced the winners of its Shot on iPhone Night mode challenge.

The challenge saw photographers from around the world snapping all sorts of stunning nighttime pictures with their iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, with the following six people ultimately coming out on top:

  • Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11 Pro
    Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11 Pro Max
    Mitsun Soni (Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) — iPhone 11 Pro
    Rubén P. Bescós (Pamplona, Navarra, Spain) — iPhone 11 Pro Max
    Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11
    Yu “Eric” Zhang (Beijing, China) — iPhone 11 Pro Max

See all of the photos here.

To name the winners, Apple gathered a judging panel that consisted of its own employees — such as senior vice president Phil Schiller and marketing vice president Kaiann Drance  — and professional photographers like Tyler Mitchell and Sarah Lee.

The winners will all have their photos featured on the web, Instagram and in Apple promotional material.

Image credit: Rubén P. Bescós

