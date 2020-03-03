Apple reveals ‘Shot on iPhone’ Night mode photo contest winners

Apple has announced the winners of its Shot on iPhone Night mode challenge.
The challenge saw photographers from around the world snapping all sorts of stunning nighttime pictures with their iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, with the following six people ultimately coming out on top:
- Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11 Pro
Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11 Pro Max
Mitsun Soni (Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) — iPhone 11 Pro
Rubén P. Bescós (Pamplona, Navarra, Spain) — iPhone 11 Pro Max
Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia) — iPhone 11
Yu “Eric” Zhang (Beijing, China) — iPhone 11 Pro Max
See all of the photos here.
To name the winners, Apple gathered a judging panel that consisted of its own employees — such as senior vice president Phil Schiller and marketing vice president Kaiann Drance — and professional photographers like Tyler Mitchell and Sarah Lee.
The winners will all have their photos featured on the web, Instagram and in Apple promotional material.
Image credit: Rubén P. Bescós
