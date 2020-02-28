Telus is offering $85/20GB Peace of Mind Connect plan for Leap Day

These carriers are playing with our hearts and wallets.
Vancouver-based Telus is bringing back its $85 for 20GB plan to celebrate the leap year. This plan is offered for both BYOD customers and those looking to purchase a new phone.
Telus’ plan includes the following:
- Unlimited Canada-wide texts
- Unlimited Canada-wide airtime
- Call display
- Voicemail 25
- Call waiting
- Conference Calling
- Unlimited nationwide picture and video messaging
With Telus’ Peace of Mind Connect plans, your other SIM-enabled devices like smartwatches or tablet can also use your 20GB of unlimited data.
Furthermore, once the customer uses up all of their allotted 20GB of data, speeds get throttled down to 512Kbps.
Typically, this offering only includes 10GB of data.
The plan is only available for the weekend.
Bell and Rogers are both also offering $85 for 20GB of data plans.
