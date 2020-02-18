PREVIOUS|
Nintendo’s next Animal Crossing Direct is on February 20th

Feb 18, 2020

5:29 PM EST

Nintendo has finally announced that its next Nintendo Direct focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set for February 20th.

The tweet from Nintendo Canada says that the presentation will give an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Desserted Getaway package, which is how players in the upcoming title end up on the island the game takes place in.

The direct starts February 20th 6am PT/9am ET and will run for roughly 25 minutes.

If you want to get a look at what Nintendo has shown off so far, watch the video below.

