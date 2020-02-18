Google adding Stadia support to some Samsung, Razer and Asus phones

Google’s online cloud streaming game platform Stadia is adding support for a ton of Samsung phones, Razer phones and Asus’ ROG handsets on February 20th.
When the service first launched, users could only play on Pixel devices, Google Chrome and some Chromecast Ultras. Adding these new phones will make the service available to a lot more people.
The phones that are getting support on the 20th are:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II
Beyond supporting these new phones, Google also brought a few new games to the service. That said, the free version of the platform still hasn’t launched.
If you have one of these phones you can download the Stadia app from the Google Play Store.
Source: Stadia
Comments