Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now 630 km

Elon Musk wasn't kidding when said the Tesla Model S was close to achieving 400 miles

Feb 16, 2020

Tesla has updated the Model S’ stats to confirm that it has an EPA estimated range of 390 miles or 630 km in Long Range Plus.

It should be noted that actual results depend on the temperature, the driver’s use of climate control and their driving habits.

Elon Musk tweeted that Model S cars that have been manufactured recently can perform better than their actual EPA stats suggest. He noted that this potential is going to be accessible through a new software update.

These latest updates could make a significant difference for people who want to use their Tesla for longer road trips without having to charge as frequently.

It’s currently unknown if these improvements are going to reach the Model 3 and Model Y, because it currently seems that the extra range is only going to benefit customers of higher end models.

Source: @elonmusk Via: Engadget

