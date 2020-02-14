PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in March

Feb 14, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.

Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.

The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in March:

  • Lovejoy: series 3 — 02/03/2020
  • Blood: series 2, episode 1 & 2 — 09/03/2020
  • Mount Stewart: The Big Reborn — 09/03/2020
  • The Return — 16/03/2020
  • Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears — 23/03/2020
  • Lovejoy: series 4 — 23/03/2020
  • The Schouwendam 12 — 30/03/2020
  • Liverpool 1: series 1 & 2 — 30/03/2020

Upcoming in April

  • Deadwater Fell — 06/04/2020
  • David Tennant — 06/04/2020
  • Cush Jumbo — 06/04/2020
  • Balthazar: series 2 –20 /04/2020
  • Tomer Sisley — 20/04/2020

