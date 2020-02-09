WhatsApp for iOS is likely getting dark mode soon

It looks like iOS users will be getting dark mode for WhatsApp soon, according to the latest beta version of the app.
The latest WhatsApp beta build includes support for the highly-anticipated dark mode option. It indicates that WhatsApp will integrate with the system-wide dark mode feature on iOS.
Although the beta version was released on Apple’s TestFlight platform, the WhatsApp program has been full for months since it only allows a set number of beta testers. However, users likely won’t have to wait too long for the public release of dark mode.
WhatsApp for Android is also slowly supporting dark mode as the feature recently made an appearance in the latest beta version of the app. However, it’s being called “Dark Theme.”
Once WhatsApp supports dark mode, then Facebook will be the only major app from the social media giant to not support dark mode. Instagram and Facebook Messenger both have supported dark mode for some time now.
It’s unclear why Facebook hasn’t released dark mode for its original social media platform, but hopefully it’s working on implementing it in the future.
Source: 9to5Mac
