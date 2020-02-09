Judge rules that City of Surrey must stop ticketing Uber drivers

The City of Surrey has been ordered to stop ticketing Uber drivers for operating in the city, following a B.C. Supreme Court judge’s ruling.
Doug McCallum, the mayor of Surrey, was attempting to prevent Uber from operating and had bylaw officers ticket Uber drivers $500 a day. McCallum had taken the side of the cab industry, and said that he would not support the rideshare services.
He has now been forced to give up this month-long fight against the rideshare company. McCallum said that the city is now going to work on developing a level playing field between rideshare services and taxis.
Justice Veronica Jackson ruled that the bylaw officers had been unfairly ticketing the drivers, and that they would face a loss of revenue if they kept getting fined.
Existing tickets that were given to Uber drivers are expected to be resolved shortly, according to a statement from Michael van Hemmen, the head of Uber’s western Canada operations.
Further, the Vancouver Taxi Association lost its legal bid to prevent rideshare services from operating in Vancouver after the judge dismissed the application.
Source: CBC News
