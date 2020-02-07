PREVIOUS
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor

The foldable smartphone reportedly features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution

Feb 7, 2020

5:17 PM EST

Galaxy Z Flip

The reveal of Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip foldable is only less than a week away, but that hasn’t stopped the 17-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal from dropping more information about the phone’s specifications.

The Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The phone also reportedly features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. Additionally, the handset will run Android 10 out of the box and will sport a 3,300mAh battery.

If you want to know more about the Galaxy Z Flip, check out our ‘What to Expect’ about the upcoming handset and the S20 series.

Source: Ishan Agarwal  (@Ishanagarwal24)

