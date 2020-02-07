Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor

The reveal of Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip foldable is only less than a week away, but that hasn’t stopped the 17-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal from dropping more information about the phone’s specifications.
Confirms my earlier leaks and also, there will indeed be a cover in-box for the Samsung #GalaxyZFlip! 😃 pic.twitter.com/YzcA3DNqTW
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020
The Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution.
The phone also reportedly features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. Additionally, the handset will run Android 10 out of the box and will sport a 3,300mAh battery.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@Ishanagarwal24)
