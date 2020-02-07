We’re finally free.
Twitter is currently in the midst of technical issues that are causing tweets not to be able to be sent by some users. While I haven’t been able to send my always-witty, 280 character tweets for the last 10 minutes or so, after clicking the ‘Tweet’ button on Twitter’s home page, one finally posted.
I can still tweet. Ur all wr0ng.
— Patrick O’Rourke (@Patrick_ORourke) February 7, 2020
That said, there still seems to be a number of users suffering from the inability to Tweet.
If you really need to share that picture of your cat right now though, there is hope. If you schedule Tweets, they’re apparently still posting.
There are also reportedly issues with retweets always appearing, though in my opinion, this is more of a case of that issue being a feature and not a glitch. A Twitter without a constant stream of retweets is actually a calming, welcome change to the platform.
It’s unclear when these issues will be ironed out, but Twitter’s product manager Patrick Traughber of consumer products recently tweeted that the platform is experiencing issues in a now deleted tweet.
Update 02/07/2020 5:07pm ET: Twitter is back up and running, though the platform’s API status page still says that it’s investigating the problem.
Source: Patrick Traughber @ptraughber
