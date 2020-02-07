Tim Hortons announces new points-based loyalty program starting February 26th

So much has changed at Tim Hortons since it was acquired by RBI, the owners of Burger King.
Tim Hortons announced today that it will be moving towards a points-based system for its loyalty program starting on February 26th, 2020.
The current system rewards loyal Tim Hortons addicts with a free beverage or baked goods after seven purchases. The new route will give Tim Reward users 10 points per eligible transaction ‘and unlock exciting new levels of rewards starting at just 50 points.’
Here’s a breakdown of how the points can be redeemed:
50 points: hash browns, classic donuts, specialty donuts, cookies
70 points: brewed coffee, tea, Dream Donuts, bagels and baked goods
100 points: hot chocolate, French vanilla, iced coffee, wedges
140 points: Classic Iced Capp®, frozen beverages, espresso drinks, box of 10 Timbits®, yogurt, oatmeal
180 points: breakfast sandwiches, soups
220 points: BELT, farmers breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, chili
Within the mobile app, you’ll be able to bank your rewards with a new toggle that can save rewards for up to a year.
Timmies also unveiled coupons within the mobile app and it seems it will be continuing the trend by offering “exclusive benefits,” starting with a special promotion to earn 2x the points from February 26 to March 18, 2020 and can receive a reward on their birthday.”
Tim Hortons launched its reward program in March 2019 and also stated there are now nearly 8 million active members.
Comments