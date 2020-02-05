PREVIOUS|
News

In-app purchases are coming to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is becoming even more like an iPhone

Feb 5, 2020

4:21 PM EST

0 comments

The latest developer beta for the Apple Watch has dropped, bringing the smartwatch up to watchOS 6.2.

The update focuses on adding in-app purchases to the wearable operating system. This means Apple Watch owners will be able to buy things in apps like subscriptions or add-ons for games without needing to open their phones.

WatchOS 6 launched last year with an App Store right on the wearable, allowing users to browse, download and buy watch apps directly from their wrists. Now with 6.2, Apple is taking this a step further so developers can charge users for content right from their app.

Since the dev beta launched today, the public beta and the full version of WatchOS 6.2 are likely still a few weeks away.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Fitbit officially reveals its Alexa-enabled Versa 2 smartwatch

Features

Dec 31, 2019

8:02 PM EST

Shruti Shekar’s favourite things of 2019

News

Nov 7, 2019

6:34 PM EST

Global Apple Watch shipments up 51 percent in Q3 2019: report

News

Dec 28, 2019

11:34 AM EST

NYU doctor sues Apple over patented atrial fibrillation detection technology

Comments