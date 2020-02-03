Jeep shows off e-bike during Super Bowl commercial

While Jeep isn’t diving headfirst into electrification like the rest of the automotive industry it is working on a pretty cool offroad electric bike.
It’s calling the bike, ‘e-bike,’ and its being made by a company called QuietKat, which already sells a ton of off-road electric bikes. QuietKat sells its current bikes for prices between $4,099 USD ($5,411 CAD) and $8,249 USD ($10,890 CAD).
The Jeep version is slated for release in June of this year, but Jeep Canada has no news to share regarding Canadian availability.
The company’s website mentions that it’s going to have a 40-mile (64 Km) range on a single charge with the power and efficiency of its 750 Watt electric motor. The website also mentions that the bike has 4.8” fat tires to help it tackle off-road terrains.
That’s all the news that the company shared, but it does give a quick glimpse of the bike in it’s Bill Murry centric Super Bowl ad.
Source: Jeep
