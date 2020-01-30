Twitter rolls out tool to report election misinformation

Twitter is enabling a tool that lets users report misleading information about how to participate in an election or another type of civic event.
Users will be able to outline if the post includes false information about where or how to vote. They’ll also be able to outline if the post intends to suppress or intimidate someone from voting.
Further, users can report a tweet if “it is misrepresenting its affiliation with or impersonating a candidate, elected official, political party, or government entity.
It’s interesting to note that Twitter didn’t enable this feature during Canada’s federal election last year for some reason. It definitely would have come in handy.
Image credit: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Comments