PREVIOUS|
News

Twitter rolls out tool to report election misinformation

The social media giant is attempting to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform

Jan 30, 2020

1:30 PM EST

0 comments

Twitter logo on a phone

Twitter is enabling a tool that lets users report misleading information about how to participate in an election or another type of civic event.

Users will be able to outline if the post includes false information about where or how to vote. They’ll also be able to outline if the post intends to suppress or intimidate someone from voting.

Further, users can report a tweet if “it is misrepresenting its affiliation with or impersonating a candidate, elected official, political party, or government entity.

It’s interesting to note that Twitter didn’t enable this feature during Canada’s federal election last year for some reason. It definitely would have come in handy.

Image credit: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2020

2:28 PM EST

Billionaire Twitter CEO asks billionaire meme lord how to fix Twitter

News

Jan 29, 2020

3:52 PM EST

Twitter pins link coronavirus searches in Canada to Canadian government website

News

Jan 23, 2020

9:25 AM EST

Twitter adds emoji reactions for Direct Messages

Comments