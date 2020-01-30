Heritage Minister says new broadcast and telecom legislation coming soon

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says that legislation to reform broadcast and telecom rules in Canada will come soon.
Although he said the legislation will be tabled “within months,” he didn’t say what rules may be included in the bill.
The Broadcasting Telecommunication Legislative Review, a government-appointed panel, released its report with recommendations on January 29th. In the report, the panel called for a reformed CRTC with oversight of streaming services.
The panel suggested that the government should begin collecting sales tax from companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Guilbeault said that he believes that companies that operate in the country should be required to pay taxes, and noted that the measure might be added to the upcoming federal budget.
He also agreed with the idea that services like Netflix should be required to invest in Canadian content. Interestingly, he notes that Netflix already spends a lot to create Canadian programming, but says that it should be done in an organized way.
Image credit: Youtube (Screenshot)
Source: The Canadian Press
Comments