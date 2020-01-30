PREVIOUS|
B.C. Premier says Surrey mayor should stop trying to prevent Uber from operating

The mayor plans to fine Uber drivers $500 a day

Jan 30, 2020

3:28 PM EST

B.C. Premier John Horgan says that the mayor of Surrey should stop trying to prevent rideshare services from operating in the city.

Mayor Doug McCallum is attempting to outlaw rideshare services in the city, just as Metro Vancouver started its first week of having access to Uber and Lyft.

“I think the way forward for Surrey and for Mr. McCallum is to listen to the citizens of his community who want competition. Not to destabilize and put people out of business but to provide a range of options for the travelling public,” Horgan said at a news conference.

Horgan outlined that municipalities don’t have the legal authority to stop companies from operating.

Further, Uber is taking legal action to stop the city from fining Uber drivers $500 CAD a day for operating in Surrey.

“The city’s actions are unfair to local residents who want to earn money and support their families. It is also unfair to those who need a safe, affordable and reliable ride,” said Michael van Hemmen, the head of Uber in western Canada, in a recent press release.

Horgan said the Passenger Transportation Board has done a good job at balancing the interests of the public and the transportation industry.

Source: Global News

