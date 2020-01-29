Uber takes legal action to stop Surrey mayor’s plan to fine drivers

Uber is taking legal action to stop the mayor of Surrey, British Columbia from fining Uber drivers $500 a day for operating in the city.
Mayor Doug McCallum is attempting to outlaw rideshare services in the city, just as Metro Vancouver started its first week of having access to Uber and Lyft. McCallum is taking the side of the cab industry, and says he will not support the rideshare services.
Uber has requested the B.C. Supreme Court to grant an injunction against the city to stop officers from giving tickets to its drivers.
“The city’s actions are unfair to local residents who want to earn money and support their families. It is also unfair to those who need a safe, affordable and reliable ride,” said Michael van Hemmen, the head of Uber in western Canada, in a press release.
“The premier of British Columbia and the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure have both publicly stated that municipalities do not have the authority to prevent ridesharing companies from operating.”
The city has not yet responded to Uber’s request for an injunction.
Source: CBC News
