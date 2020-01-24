Tim Hortons rolls out digital coupons to mobile app

Tim Hortons has introduced digital coupons to its app on Android or iOS.
The in-app coupons were first spotted by the users in RedFlagDeals’ Tim Hortons forum.
Notably, these apps vary depending on the user. In the MobileSyrup office, we’ve each gotten different coupons on our respective phones.
It’s unclear what prompts certain coupons to pop up, so you’ll want to check your app to see what you’ve got.
That said, it’s important to note that some users report that these offers are only appearing for people that have recently used the app. Dormant and newly created accounts are seemingly excluded.
