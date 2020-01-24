Steam celebrates Lunar New Year with tons of discounted games

Steam is offering another discount sale for the Lunar New Year.
This sale offers tons of games from anywhere between 15 percent off to 75 percent off. This sale ends on January 27th.
Check out some of the deals on the more notable games, in Canadian pricing.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — now $51.99, was $79.99
- Dark Souls III — now $16.62, was $66.49
- Disco Elysium — now $45.49, was $36.39
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — now $27.49, was $54.99
- Cuphead — now $16.49, was $21.99
- Gears 5 — now $39.99, was $79.99
- Doom — now $7.49, was $24.499
- Remnant From the Ashes — now $31.84, was $45.49
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — now $16.79, was $55.99
- Moss — now $16.99, was $33.99
- Hades — now $23.19, was $28.99
For more games, check out Steam’s website here.
Comments