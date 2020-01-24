Check out these leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 series case renders

The Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks keep coming.
This time, rather than images of the actual devices, the latest set of leaked renders focuses on the S20 series’ array of cases.
The LED View Cover has actual LEDs this time, I believe 😀
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020
The renders show off the S20’s ‘Protective Standing Cover,’ the ‘LED View Cover’ and the ‘Clear View Cover.’
It’s worth noting that the S20 devices included in the leaked case photos match earlier leaked renders of the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. MobileSyrup also recently uncovered listings for S20 Smart LED cases in a Canadian Government database.
Further, the LED View Cover seem set to feature actual LEDs this time around, according to the source of the leak, Ishan Agarwal.
The renders only show off the cases in black and grey. These cases will likely end up being available in more colours, including the ‘Sky Blue’ variant we’ve seen Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ leak in.
Given the number of cases Samsung typically releases alongside its smartphones, it’s likely the South Korean tech giant will release several other cases for the S20 series as well.
As with all leaks, there’s no way to know for sure if these are accurate renders of Samsung’s official S20 series cases.
Source: Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 Via: Sammobile
