Freedom Mobile gives some users $5 off for three months

Freedom Mobile is offering some customers $15 in bill credits spread out over three months to make up for a recent SMS texting outage.
A Freedom subscriber posted on the RedFlagDeals forum that they reached out to Freedom Support during the outage. Once when it was resolved, the support person applied the three-month discount.
It seems like if you want to get this discount you’ll need to reach out to Freedom yourself and ask for it.
You can message Freedom online by going to its website and clicking on the chat bubble icon in the top right-hand corner.
Source: RedFlagDeals
