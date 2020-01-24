Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2020

You can find some good old Candian content this month on CBC Gem, including the third and fourth seasons of Life With Derek, a TV show that arguably follows the lives of two incestuous step-siblings.
Here is a breakdown of everything hitting CBC Gem in February.
February 1st
- Charlie Pride: I’m Just Me (Documentary, 2019, begins Saturday)
- Teepee Time: season 1 (Canadian animation)
February 2nd
- I am the Blues
February 7th
- The Long Song
- Elvis Goes There
- Love Letters from Everest (CBC Gem Original)
- Karena & Kasey’s Foreign Flavours: season 2
- Moon & Me: season 1
- Garfield’s Pet Force
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Garfield Gets Real
- Toxic Beauty
- Canada’s A Drag: season 3 (CBC arts)
- Dima’s Game (CBC Gem Original)
- Secrets of the Royals: Inside the Crown
February 14th
- Hey Lady! (CBC Gem)
- Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o
- Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
- Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs: seasom 8
- Utopia Falls (CBC Gem Original)
- Chicken Girls: The Movie
- The Family Law: season 2
- The Family Law: season 3
- Grace Beside Me
- Live with Derek: seasons 3 & 4 (tween, Canadian)
- Vacation with Derrek (Canadian film)
February 21st
- Gènese (Canadian films)
- Intern in Chief
- Brassic
- Portrait of Pockets (CBC Gem Original)
February 28th
- The Art of the Steal (Canadian film)
- Britannia: season 1
- The ABC Murders
