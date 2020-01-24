PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2020

Who goes there? 'Elvis Goes There'

Jan 24, 2020

1:52 PM EST

0 comments

You can find some good old Candian content this month on CBC Gem, including the third and fourth seasons of Life With Derek, a TV show that arguably follows the lives of two incestuous step-siblings.

Here is a breakdown of everything hitting CBC Gem in February.

February 1st

  • Charlie Pride: I’m Just Me (Documentary, 2019, begins Saturday)
  • Teepee Time: season 1 (Canadian animation)

February 2nd

  • I am the Blues

February 7th

  • The Long Song
  • Elvis Goes There
  • Love Letters from Everest (CBC Gem Original)
  • Karena & Kasey’s Foreign Flavours: season 2
  • Moon & Me: season 1
  • Garfield’s Pet Force
  • Garfield’s Fun Fest
  • Garfield Gets Real
  • Toxic Beauty
  • Canada’s A Drag: season 3 (CBC arts)
  • Dima’s Game (CBC Gem Original)
  • Secrets of the Royals: Inside the Crown

February 14th

  • Hey Lady! (CBC Gem)
  • Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o
  • Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
  • Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs: seasom 8
  • Utopia Falls (CBC Gem Original)
  • Chicken Girls: The Movie
  • The Family Law: season 2
  • The Family Law: season 3
  • Grace Beside Me
  • Live with Derek: seasons 3 & 4 (tween, Canadian)
  • Vacation with Derrek (Canadian film)

February 21st

  • Gènese (Canadian films)
  • Intern in Chief
  • Brassic
  • Portrait of Pockets (CBC Gem Original)

February 28th

  • The Art of the Steal (Canadian film)
  • Britannia: season 1
  • The ABC Murders

Related Articles

News

Aug 15, 2019

8:41 AM EDT

CBC to turn its five most popular podcasts into TV shows

Resources

Dec 17, 2019

8:04 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2020

Business

Sep 16, 2019

2:58 PM EDT

Election 2019: platforms create tools to increase fake news awareness

News

Jan 9, 2020

2:17 PM EST

Young adult series featuring Snoop Dogg coming to CBC Gem next month

Comments