PREVIOUS|
News

Lyft and Uber are operating in Vancouver now

Drivers, start your engines

Jan 24, 2020

2:56 PM EST

0 comments

A new report details where riders can hail an Uber or a Lyft car from in British Columbia.

If you live in the downtown core of Vancouver, then you can call a Lyft since the company is mainly operating out of that area for now. Beyond downtown, its also offering rides at the Pacific National Exhibition and Vancouver International Airport, reports CBC News.

The larger area of Metro Vancouver, which includes Coquitlam, Surrey, Delta, West and North Vancouver is being serviced by Uber.

Both services plan to expand their operating areas once more drivers sign up.

Source: CBC News

Related Articles

News

Jan 16, 2020

4:41 PM EST

Canadian auto parts maker Magna cuts ties with Lyft

News

Jan 15, 2020

1:57 PM EST

Halifax gets closer to introducing rideshare services in the city

News

Jan 23, 2020

2:47 PM EST

Uber and Lyft approved to operate in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, Whistler

News

Nov 4, 2019

12:20 PM EST

After ‘See,’ more Apple TV+ shows may be made in Vancouver

Comments