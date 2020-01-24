Lyft and Uber are operating in Vancouver now

A new report details where riders can hail an Uber or a Lyft car from in British Columbia.
If you live in the downtown core of Vancouver, then you can call a Lyft since the company is mainly operating out of that area for now. Beyond downtown, its also offering rides at the Pacific National Exhibition and Vancouver International Airport, reports CBC News.
The larger area of Metro Vancouver, which includes Coquitlam, Surrey, Delta, West and North Vancouver is being serviced by Uber.
Both services plan to expand their operating areas once more drivers sign up.
Source: CBC News
Comments