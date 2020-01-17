Leaked Huawei P40 Pro ceramic variant renders surface online

At this moment, it’s unclear if the Huawei P40 series will come to Canada, but if this leaked render is accurate, I hope it does.
Renders of the Huawei P40 Pro, shared by frequently reliable leaker Evan Blass, have surfaced online.
This premium smartphone will be made out of ceramic/metal and not glass/metal like most other smartphones on the market. This is likely a more premium version of the handset, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+.
The front of the device will sport dual selfie cameras, with the two lenses a bit spread out, indicating the phone might feature a sensor in between the two cameras. The device also sports curved bezels that extend to the bottom of the handset. The right side features a power button and volume rocker while the left side has nothing.
The back of the handset has a large rectangular camera setup with five lenses. One of the cameras sports a periscope lens that looks a bit bigger than what was featured on the Huawei P30 Pro.
Previous rumours indicate the Huawei P40 Pro will sport a 10x optical zoom with a 12-megapixel sensor, a macro lens, a time of flight sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-lens and a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX6886 primary sensor. Additionally, the handset will sport either a 6.5-inch or a 6.7-inch display.
Huawei will reportedly unveil the Huawei P40 series in March in Paris.
Image Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
