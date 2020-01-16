Canadian Tire to build 53 electric vehicle chargers across the country

The Government of Canada announced a $2.7 million cAD investment to build 54 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at Canadian Tire locations across the country.
This will make the Canadian Tire EV network one of Canada’s largest, with 104 stations nationally. This investment builds on the $1.3 million announced in 2016 for AddÉnergie to build 28 fast chargers at Canadian Tire locations.
This funding is part of the Government of Canada’s $182.5 million investment to develop a coast-to-coast fast-charging network for EV and to develop new technologies.
Although Canada seems to be promoting the idea of more electric vehicle usage, data shows that not everyone is on board just yet.
The Electric Mobility Canada shows that electric vehicle sales in Ontario are plummeting following the Progressive Conservative government’s decision to cancel a rebate last year. British Columbia and Quebec are leading in total EV sales as both provinces have their own rebates.
Further, Toronto’s proposed electric vehicle strategy aims to make all of the city’s transportation electric by 2050. Electric vehicles currently account for 0.6 percent of all cars in the city.
Source: Natural Resources Canada
