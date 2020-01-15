Latest Xbox sale discounts a slew of indies, AAA game add-ons

The Microsoft Store’s newest Xbox One sale focuses on a variety of indie games and add-on content for bigger-budget games.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Season Pass — $24.99 (regularly ($49.99)
Dark Souls III — Season Pass — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade — $15.99 (regularly $19.99) [base game included in Xbox Game Pass]
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 — $11.24 (regularly $44.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
Dragon Ball FighterZ — FighterZ Pass — $22.49 (regularly $44.99)
Far Cry 5 — Season Pass — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
A Plague Tale: Innocence — $26.79 (regularly $66.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack — $14.99 (regularly $19.99)
Tekken 7 — Season Pass — $14.99 (regularly $29.99) [base game joins Xbox Game Pass on January 16th]
The full list of discounted games can be found here.
Image credit: Capcom
