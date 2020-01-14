Android and iOS users spent almost $84 billion on apps and games in 2019: report

The mobile apps and games market generated about $83.5 billion USD (around $109 billion CAD) last year across Android and iOS, according to a new report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.
This marks a 17 percent increase over 2018’s apps and games gross.
Specifically, Sensor Tower notes that App Store game spending reached a record $54.2 billion (about $70.7 billion CAD) — a 16.3 percent growth from what was earned in 2018. Further, 2019’s App Store earnings were 85 percent higher than the $29.3 billion USD (around $38.2 billion CAD) generated by apps and games on the Play Store.
Overall, $61.7 billion USD (about $80.5 billion CAD) was spent on mobile games across both stores last year — a 12.8 percent increase from 2018. In other words, mobile gaming accounted for nearly 75 percent of all in-app spending in 2019.
Meanwhile, 114.9 billion first-time app installs were made in 2019 — up 9.1 percent from 2018. ‘Photo & Video’ apps topped new non-game app installs with 2.3 billion downloads
On the flip side, ‘Tools’ was the Play Store’s top new app install category for 2019, jumping six percent to 5.7 billion over the year prior.
Source: Sensor Tower
