Microsoft to expand Canadian-based cloud computing infrastructure

Microsoft Canada announced that it is expanding its Canadian-based cloud computing infrastructure to accelerate the country’s business development.
This is the largest expansion of its infrastructure since the launch of two Canadian cloud data centres in 2016.
The company will be adding ‘Availability Zones’ in the Azure Canada Central region, which will increase compute capacity by more than 1,300 percent since the region was first brought online in 2016.
“Availability Zones give users high availability for their most demanding applications and services as well as confidence and protection from potential hardware and software failures by providing three or more unique physical locations within an Azure region,” the tech giant explained in a press release.
Microsoft says the expansion will build on its presence in Canada.
Source: Microsoft
