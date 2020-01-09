PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus releases December security update for OP5 and OP5T

You'll still have to wait until Q2 for Android 10

Jan 9, 2020

2:30 PM EST

0 comments

OnePlus 5 and 5T users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update with Android 10 still missing.

The update seems to not include much information other than the fact it comes with the December 2019 security patch, stability improvements and bug fixes. Strangely, OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the update on its website. The update comes in at 425MB.

The OnePlus 5/5T will get the Android 10 beta in the second quarter of this year, which means owners will be waiting for a few more months.

The update will likely roll out in stages, with new OxygenOS updates. You can grab the OTA file update from the Oxygen Updater or head to Settings.

The new update was spotted by a user on Reddit and originally reported by XDA Developers.

Source: Reddit Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Jan 7, 2020

7:07 PM EST

Here’s what handsets in Canada we think will keep the headphone jack in 2020

News

Jan 7, 2020

3:14 PM EST

OnePlus building ‘Optimized Charging’ feature to improve battery health

News

May 24, 2019

2:03 PM EDT

Android Q officially coming to the OnePlus 5 and 5T

News

Jun 27, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Final OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Open Beta adds Zen Mode

Comments