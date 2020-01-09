Hisense shows off smartphones with coloured e-ink screens at CES 2020

Hisense is showing off a prototype smartphone with a colour e-ink display at CES 2020.
Last year, the company showed off a smartphone with an e-ink screen, but this year, the company has added a bit of colour. Currently, Hisense hasn’t revealed much about the prototype handset; however, according to GSMArena, the device offers improved contrasts and a better refresh rate compared to last year’s black and white A5.
Hisense introduced the world’s very first Color E Ink screen reading mobile phone crisp at #CES2020 which officially kicked off on Tuesday, providing an eye-friendly display for mobile reading people. pic.twitter.com/y9HJNro4t0
— Hisense (@HisenseGlobal) January 9, 2020
Additionally, this e-ink smartphone will reportedly go into mass production in the second quarter of the year, but HiSense hasn’t said exactly when it’ll officially reveal more about the handset.
An e-ink display helps with eye-strain and makes words more legible, but they tend to suffer from a lower refresh rate. Typically e-readers with e-ink displays don’t need a high refresh rate, but a smartphone where you’re watching videos, streaming the web and sometimes playing games, the lower refresh rate is quite noticeable.
Further, an e-ink display could help the phone save with on battery.
What’s also worth noting that there’s a 5G sign above the device, which means that it’s possible Hisense may want to launch a 4G and 5G variations.
When this phone does launch, it’s likely it will not be available in Canada.
Source: GSMArena
