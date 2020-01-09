Nintendo’s big New Year eShop sale offers up to 30 percent off Switch games

Nintendo has launched a major sale on the eShop that discounts dozens of digital Switch games.
While Nintendo says this ‘New Year Sale’ offers up to 30 percent on select games, there are other titles that are more than 50 percent off.
Here’s a list of some of the most notable eShop sales:
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $37.79 (regularly $53.99)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection — $12.99 (regularly $25.99)
- Devil May Cry — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition — $45.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Dance 2020 — $32.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Kirby Star Allies — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — $45.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales run until January 16th at 11:59pm PT/January 17th at 2:59am ET.
It’s also worth noting that January 10th is the last day for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to take advantage of the 50 percent discount on wireless NES controllers. These can be used with the free digital NES games provided by Nintendo Switch Online.
Image credit: Nintendo
