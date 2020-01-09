PREVIOUS|
Nintendo’s big New Year eShop sale offers up to 30 percent off Switch games

Save on Kirby, Mario, Yoshi and more

Jan 9, 2020

7:09 PM EST

Yoshi's Crafted World

Nintendo has launched a major sale on the eShop that discounts dozens of digital Switch games.

While Nintendo says this ‘New Year Sale’ offers up to 30 percent on select games, there are other titles that are more than 50 percent off.

Here’s a list of some of the most notable eShop sales:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales run until January 16th at 11:59pm PT/January 17th at 2:59am ET.

It’s also worth noting that January 10th is the last day for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to take advantage of the 50 percent discount on wireless NES controllers. These can be used with the free digital NES games provided by Nintendo Switch Online.

