Ring to include in-app privacy dashboard to address security concerns

Amazon’s Ring has announced that it is implementing a new privacy dashboard into its mobile app that allows users to manage their devices.
The privacy dashboard lets users manage third-party services and choose whether local police can make requests to access video feeds from the cameras on their accounts.
Jamie Sminoff, the founder of Ring, told The Verge that the new privacy dashboard has added new security features while taking some of the things that Ring is already doing and putting them into one location for users to manage.
The implementation of the new security features comes after numerous reports that have raised criticism around Ring and its privacy practices.
A report from Motherboard outlined several problematic security practices in Ring’s cameras that allowed numerous logins from different locations and IP addresses without notifying users.
Further, Ring is currently being sued by an Alabama man who claims that the camera’s flawed design leaves users vulnerable to cyberattacks. The man alleges that an unknown hacker accessed his Ring camera while his children were playing on their driveway and asked them to come closer to the camera.
Ring says that it will add more privacy and security settings to the dashboard in the future.
Source: The Verge
Comments