Fresh batch of PlayStation 5 images surface, showing controller and devkit

New images of the PlayStation 5 and its DualShock 5 controller have hit the internet.
On reddit, a user by the name of ‘Browning9978′ posted a trio of pictures that give a close-up on Sony’s next-generation console. The images come from a Facebook user named Patrick who claims he’s a cleaner at a developer, which he suggested was Ubisoft.
It’s important to note that the v-shaped device that’s pictured is the PS5’s devkit, a specialized version of the hardware intended for developer use. As a result, this angled design is almost certainly not going to be what the consumer model of the PS5 will end up looking like.
That said, users can expect a DualShock 5 controller that looks just like the one shown in u/Browning9978’s pictures. The PS5 controller — which is quite similar to the PS4’s DualShock 4 — closely resembles what’s been seen in previous devkit leaks and Sony patents.
It’s worth noting that the DualShock 5 is rumoured to have back paddles and a built-in microphone — neither of which are visible in these pictures. That said, the cleaner claimed this is the first prototype of the DualShock 5, so it’s possible that a later iteration of the gamepad sports these features.
Overall, though, Sony has remained quiet about the PlayStation 5 in the past year. The company first revealed some of the console’s specifications last April, although it wouldn’t even confirm the box’s official name until October.
By contrast, Microsoft has been much more forthcoming about its next-generation Xbox, revealing certain specs and features, the console’s look and even two of its games — Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.
Both the Xbox and PlayStation 5 are slated to launch sometime this holiday.
Via: GamesRadar
