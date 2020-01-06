Facebook revamps Privacy Checkup tool for better account management

Facebook has updated its Privacy Checkup tool allowing users to control who can see what they share and how their information is used.
The tool has expanded to four distinct topics. The first section helps you review who can see your profile information including your number and email address.
The next topic deals with how you can keep your account secure by helping you strengthen your account security by setting a stronger password or turning on login alerts. Another section allows you to review ways that people can look you up on Facebook and who can send you friend requests.
Lastly, you’ll now be able to review the information you share with apps you’ve logged into with Facebook. This section will let you remove the apps that you don’t use anymore.
The revamped Privacy Checkup tool is rolling out globally this week.
Source: Facebook
