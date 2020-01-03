Bell plans to remove AMC from Bell TV on February 1

Bell plans to remove AMC from Bell TV, the Quebec-based company has told its customers.
“Note — From time to time, we adjust the programming offered on our service. Starting February 1, 2020, AMC will not be available on Bell TV. If you have this channel as part of an À la carte package, we will add a replacement channel that you can change at any time. For questions, to add, modify, cancel or extend your services, call 1-866-310-BELL.”
It’s currently unclear what replacement channel Bell will add to its platform.
Rogers announced plans to drop AMC at the beginning of December. However, the Toronto-based carrier announced at the end of December that it will keep the channel after reaching a last-minute agreement with AMC.
Rogers reached a last-minute agreement with U.S. TV channel AMC, announced a day before a Jan. 1 deadline. Bell has similarly threatened to drop AMC on Feb. 1. Videotron also cancelled a plan to drop AMC two years ago with a last-minute deal.
— Steve Faguy (@fagstein) January 3, 2020
At one point Vidéotron also had plans to get rid of the channel, but eventually cancelled the change.
It’s possible that Bell could also cancel its plan to ditch AMC before the February 1st date if it reaches an agreement with the company.
The national carrier brought AMC to Bell TV starting on November 11th, 2009. Shows currently offered on AMC include Fearfest, Into the Badlands, Fear the Walking Dead and more.
Comments