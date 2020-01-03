LG will unveil expanded 8K TV lineup with AI smarts at CES 2020

LG announced plans to unveil its expanded lineup of 8K TVs at CES 2o20, which kicks off on January 7th.
The new lineup includes eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch models joining the existing 88- and 75-inch TVs. The 88- and 77-inch models fall into LG’s premium Signature OLED 8K TVs class (look for models 88/77 OLED ZX). The others fall into the LG NanoCell line, with Nano99, Nano97 and Nano95 models in both 75- and 65-inch variants.
All of LG’s 8K TV models exceed the industry’s official 8K Ultra HD standard as set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) — something the company previously boasted about. In a press release, LG dubs it the ‘Real 8K’ experience and says its TVs offer the ability to play native 8K content from HDMI and USB digital inputs and supports codecs like HEVC, VP9 and AV1. That latter codec is backed by some major streaming services, including YouTube.
Further, LG says its TVs support 8K content streaming at 60fps and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.
LG’s α9 AI processor enables several intelligent TV features
Enabling all that functionality is the upgraded performance of LG’s third-gen α (Alpha) 9 AI processor. The α9 leverages “deep learning technology” to optimize picture and sound quality for all types of content. This includes AI-based 8K upscaling. LG says it uses a deep learning network to deliver “vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.”
The α9 processor enables ‘AI Picture Pro’ as well, which lets LG’s TVs recognize faces and text on-screen and fine-tune and sharpen them for more natural skin-tones, clearer facial features and more readable text. ‘Auto Genre Selection’ detects the type of content and automatically applies the ideal picture settings so users get the best image regardless if they’re watching sports, movies or animation.
The α9 processor also features ‘AI Sound Pro’ software, which can analyze and classify the audio between five different categories: music, movies, sports, drama or news. LG says this makes for clearer voices and richer, more textured background sound.
Finally, the new TVs include support for monitoring and controlling compatible IoT devices from the TV’s Home Dashboard. TVs also offer Hands-Free Voice Control, which lets users control connected devices with their voice. LG says its webOS TV platform supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Homekit, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and Alexa’s Premium Far-Field Voice compatibility will come in the future.
The new 8K TV lineup will be on display at CES 2020 alongside LG Display’s new downward-rolling OLED TV.
Source: LG
