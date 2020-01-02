For many, 2020 is set to be filled with hope and goals. Two Canadians, Kevin Belanger and Don Goodeve, set a goal to become the first to drive across our great country in a Tesla Model 3 by using the newly opened Trans-Canada Supercharger network.
The duo started their journey on December 28th in Victoria British Columbia and aimed to end up in Halifax. However, 4,000km into the experience, Belanger and Goodeve eneded the trek in Sudbury.
“The plan for Halifax was audacious and required that nothing went wrong along the route. The car has performed flawlessly and with only minor issues (involving snow) for getting access to the charging facilities we needed to keep going,” said Goodeve in a Facebook post. “Loosing significant time to Canadian winter weather did not stop us, but did slow us down enough to put Halifax out of reach in the time available. Someone else is going to set that record and we will be cheering them on as they do.”
While the goal was not met, there was a significant achievement. This trip was the first time travel was accomplished using Tesla’s Trans-Canada Highway Supercharger route from Calgary to Sudbury.
Tesla went live with its cross-Canada charging network on December 23rd, 2019 and most locations are equipped with the new 250 kW V3 Supercharger, which reportedly can give the car approximately 160km range in 7 minutes.
